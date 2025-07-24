Madiba's spirit of ubuntu floods Nelson Mandela Bay schools
Pupils, staff and partners work together to make a difference to communities on Mandela Day
A long-term sustainable impact was the aim of several school-centred Mandela Day initiatives, with vegetable gardens, soup kitchens, and blanket and clothing donations across Nelson Mandela Bay.
At KwaMagxaki High School, a garden initiative was launched that brought together pupils, staff and partners including Standard Bank, Phikela Foundation and the Columba Leadership Academy...
