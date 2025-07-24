News

Madiba's spirit of ubuntu floods Nelson Mandela Bay schools

Pupils, staff and partners work together to make a difference to communities on Mandela Day

By Tremaine van Aardt - 24 July 2025

A long-term sustainable impact was the aim of several school-centred  Mandela Day initiatives, with vegetable gardens, soup kitchens, and blanket and clothing  donations across Nelson Mandela Bay.

At KwaMagxaki High School, a garden initiative was launched that brought together pupils, staff  and partners including Standard Bank, Phikela Foundation  and the Columba Leadership Academy...

