A man accused of kidnapping, raping and murdering his 12-year-old sister-in-law in Motherwell has been denied bail.
It is alleged that on June 24, the 39-year-old, who is also a pastor and founder of the Holy Burning Fire Ministries of God, kidnapped Lithaliyanda Ntoni and took her to bushes in NU6, Motherwell, murdered her and set her body alight.
She was reported missing after she failed to return home from a nearby shop earlier that day.
Her burnt body was discovered in the bushes in the early hours of June 27.
“The state opposed bail because the murder was [allegedly] premeditated, there was a likelihood of him evading trial and he could use his influence to threaten witnesses,” National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said.
The matter was postponed to August 28 for further investigation.
“The NPA remains resolute in its commitment to ensuring that justice is served for victims of violent crime, especially those who are most vulnerable in our society,” Tyali said.
The Herald
Pastor accused of murdering 12-year-old family member denied bail
Image: SUPPLIED
A man accused of kidnapping, raping and murdering his 12-year-old sister-in-law in Motherwell has been denied bail.
It is alleged that on June 24, the 39-year-old, who is also a pastor and founder of the Holy Burning Fire Ministries of God, kidnapped Lithaliyanda Ntoni and took her to bushes in NU6, Motherwell, murdered her and set her body alight.
She was reported missing after she failed to return home from a nearby shop earlier that day.
Her burnt body was discovered in the bushes in the early hours of June 27.
“The state opposed bail because the murder was [allegedly] premeditated, there was a likelihood of him evading trial and he could use his influence to threaten witnesses,” National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said.
The matter was postponed to August 28 for further investigation.
“The NPA remains resolute in its commitment to ensuring that justice is served for victims of violent crime, especially those who are most vulnerable in our society,” Tyali said.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News