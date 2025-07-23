Phone found in Meyiwa accused's cell prompted C-Max transfer: DCS

The department of correctional services (DCS) has dismissed allegations of maltreatment made by Fisokuhle Ntuli, one of five men on trial for the murder of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.
Ntuli had accused officials at the C-Max high-security section of Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre in Pretoria of abusing him.
DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said Ntuli's claims were baseless and appeared to be part of a growing trend by inmates to manipulate the system and avoid accountability for their actions.
Nxumalo said that during a search operation on July 8 led by national commissioner Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale, Ntuli was found in possession of a mobile phone — an item strictly prohibited in correctional facilities.
“A security official, present during the search, questioned the inmate about the device, to which he admitted ownership and confirmed usage. The search was conducted in a professional and orderly manner, and at no point was the inmate subjected to torture or any form of ill-treatment. The offender fully complied with officials throughout the process,” he said.
Nxumalo said the confiscated phone was handed over to the police for forensic downloading and further investigation.
Based on the offender's conduct and associated risk profile, Nxumalo said he was reclassified and subsequently transferred to the C-Max facility, in line with existing correctional procedures.
Nxumalo said the department had observed a recurring narrative where offenders resorted to false allegations in an attempt to evade disciplinary consequences or to secure transfers to other centres.
“Correctional services is governed by strict standard operating procedures and a clear legislative framework that promotes humane treatment, rehabilitation and secure custody. Being in possession of a mobile phone inside a correctional facility constitutes a serious violation.
“It is unacceptable for any offender to deflect blame by concocting stories in an attempt to escape consequences. Inmates are expected to respect the code of conduct and behave in a manner befitting their rehabilitation journey,” he said.
Nxumalo said attempts to weaponise human rights discourse to shield oneself from the consequences of wrongdoing was not only dishonest but an insult to the principles of justice and fairness.
“Correctional services will not be deterred in its duty to ensure discipline, safety and the upholding of the rule of law within its facilities,” he said.
Phone found in Meyiwa accused's cell prompted C-Max transfer: DCS
Fisokuhle Ntuli denied in court that he was ever found in possession of a cellphone, complaining that he was being tortured by the head of the centre.
Reporter
Image: Veli Nhlapo
