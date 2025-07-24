Pupil dies, several injured after 'drunk' KZN scholar transport driver crashes

KwaZulu-Natal transport MEC Siboniso Duma has ordered an investigation into a minibus taxi crash in which one pupil died and 10 others were injured amid allegations of the driver being drunk.
Duma said he was alerted to the crash via WhatsApp messages from community members in Ndwedwe about an alleged drunk driver of a scholar transport vehicle.
The taxi full of pupils rolled down an embankment.
“I also received a disturbing video of the [allegedly] drunk driver and other photos. I immediately assigned a team to urgently visit the scene of a crash caused by the same driver. The team also proceeded to Montobella District Hospital to monitor the condition of 10 learners who were injured,” he said.
Duma said he received news in the early hours of Thursday of the death of one of the pupils.
Six other pupils were treated and discharged, while four were admitted with severe head and body injuries.
“The extent of the injuries suggests extensive medical treatment and rehabilitation. I have mandated the team to launch an investigation and assess the management of this scholar transport service and many others.
“Drastic action will be taken not only against the driver but also against the owner of this service provider. In addition, I have mandated the Road Traffic Inspectorate and other law enforcement agencies in the province to be on full alert and do spot checks of scholar transport.”
On Tuesday Duma presented a report on scholar transport to the KwaZulu-Natal legislature transport portfolio committee.
“We reported over the past 400 days we have ensured scholar transport for more than 77,369 learners in 434 schools in all parts of the province. The department is administering the learner transport services programme on behalf of the education department with a budget of R341.154m this financial year,” he said.
There are 85 contracts spread across 12 districts, he added.
“Despite the coverage outlined above, the programme still has a backlog of 1,571 schools on the waiting list, as well as 234,907 learners requiring the service. We need more than R2bn for this purpose.”
TimesLIVE
