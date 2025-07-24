Sh*t storm in a bucket?
Makhanda principal denies she forced pupils to dispose of her excrement
The principal of a Makhanda primary school has pooh-poohed allegations she forced pupils to dispose of bucketfuls of excrement from her office.
The principal, Thandeka Ngqezana, has vehemently denied the claims, saying a small group of parents was agitating to have her removed after a series of unpopular decisions at the school...
