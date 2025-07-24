WATCH | Innovate Africa: Lawyer Adrian Dommisse is start-up world’s best-kept secret

Adrian Dommisse isn’t your typical lawyer. He’s a former big firm attorney and investment banker who now runs Dommisse Attorneys, a small, sharp legal firm trusted by South Africa’s top start-ups and venture capitalists.
He’s known for helping founders cut through complex regulations with clear, no-nonsense advice. No jargon. No drama. Just legal solutions that keep businesses moving.
Kieno Kammies, founder of Innovate Africa, sat down with Adrian to find out how he helps high-growth companies stay compliant while scaling.
Adrian doesn’t fight the system. He works within it to get results that make business sense. He understands the pressures founders face and speaks their language. That’s why start-ups keep calling.
