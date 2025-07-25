News

Councillors to be kept informed on progress after stadium bunfight

By Andisa Bonani - 25 July 2025

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has begun drafting a plan to reclaim control of the city’s stadium.

On Thursday, acting city manager Ted Pillay said councillors would be kept informed of progress...

