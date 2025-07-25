FlySafair says negotiations with trade union Solidarity will resume on Friday after “constructive engagement” under the guidance of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration).
Thursday afternoon's session between the airline and union “marked a meaningful step forward in resolving the ongoing industrial action”, it said.
An estimated 200 pilots affiliated with Solidarity went on strike on Monday after a dispute over their working hours, roster change and wage hike.
FlySafair said it is operating a reduced but stable flight schedule after disruptions on Monday.
TimesLIVE
FlySafair, Solidarity talks resume on Friday
Image: FlySafair
FlySafair says negotiations with trade union Solidarity will resume on Friday after “constructive engagement” under the guidance of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration).
Thursday afternoon's session between the airline and union “marked a meaningful step forward in resolving the ongoing industrial action”, it said.
An estimated 200 pilots affiliated with Solidarity went on strike on Monday after a dispute over their working hours, roster change and wage hike.
FlySafair said it is operating a reduced but stable flight schedule after disruptions on Monday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News