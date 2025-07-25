News

FlySafair, Solidarity talks resume on Friday

By TimesLIVE - 25 July 2025
FlySafair and Solidarity are in negotiations over the dispute with pilots.
Image: FlySafair

FlySafair says negotiations with trade union Solidarity will resume on Friday after “constructive engagement” under the guidance of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration).

Thursday afternoon's session between the airline and union “marked a meaningful step forward in resolving the ongoing industrial action”, it said.

An estimated 200 pilots affiliated with Solidarity went on strike on Monday after a dispute over their working hours, roster change and wage hike.

FlySafair said it is operating a reduced but stable flight schedule after disruptions on Monday.

TimesLIVE

