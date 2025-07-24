Health department takes charge in quest for global TB vaccine in SA

If the clinical trials that are now under way succeed, the world may have a vaccine that can prevent tuberculosis (TB) in adults and adolescents within the next few years, says health minister Aaron Motsoaledi.

Motsoaledi was giving the keynote address at a national workshop in Sandton on Wednesday on the creation of a TB vaccine for children and adults.

“This is a beginning of a new chapter where prevention of TB through vaccination will become the order of the day and a groundbreaking innovation,” Motsoaledi said.

The workshop was hosted by the department of health in partnership with the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“For over 100 years, we have relied on the BCG vaccine to protect our children from TB. But we have not had a tool that can protect adolescents and adults”, he said.

Motsoaledi said the day when an announcement is made on the availability of the vaccine will be a revolutionary and would be like freedom from slavery for citizens.

“The slavery of poverty, which is exacerbated by tuberculosis, premature death of young adults, people losing jobs because of tuberculosis, will come to an end”, he said.

Motsoaledi emphasised that the key areas that will make the system ready for implementation and rollout of the vaccine will be generating evidence for policy and investments, reliable delivery systems, and production and supply of the TB vaccine.

“These new vaccines will be a game changer for prevention and for reducing the need for TB preventive treatment in health systems”, he said.

Motsoaledi said the advent of Covid-19 taught the world when urgency met preparation.

“We saw how vaccines could be developed, approved and distributed at record speed but we also learnt that science alone is not enough. Public trust, strong systems, clear communication and equitable access are just as essential,” Motsoaledi said.

TimesLIVE