Meeting collapses after Nqwazi motion passes
Opposition gains upper hand, prompting walkout by ANC-led coalition
Panic erupted at Thursday’s chaotic Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting when a motion on suspended city manager Noxolo Nqwazi passed — prompting coalition party councillors to bolt from the chamber, collapsing the meeting.
The motion called for a debate on a legal opinion that recommended Nqwazi either be reinstated or paid out...
