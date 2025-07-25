Nelson Mandela Bay gearing up for musical homage to women
Four top SA artists ready to get audience on their feet in evening of celebration
Some of the world’s biggest pop, R&B and soul musicians will soon be celebrated in Nelson Mandela Bay as a quartet of talented SA artists come together for a unique tribute concert which is sure to have audiences on their feet.
The production I’m Every Woman Volume 2 will see Fagrie Isaacs, Andrea Fortuin, Karin Kortjé and Jade Engelbrecht take to the stage at the Boardwalk International Convention Centre for a memorable night of singalong songs and dance on August 9...
