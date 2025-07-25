News

No raid conducted at Dudu Myeni’s house: police call out fake social media post

25 July 2025
Innocentia Nkadimeng
Journalist
Police say no raid was conducted at Dudu Myeni's KwaZulu-Natal home..
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Police have dismissed claims the national intervention unit (NIU) raided the KwaZulu-Natal home of the late former SAA chair Dudu Myeni.

This comes after a social media post claimed: “The NIU raided Dudu Myeni’s house and allegedly found R18m in a safe.” 

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said no raid was conducted.

“The SA Police Service (SAPS) warns against the spread of fake news about a NIU raid in which R18m was found in a safe at a house in Richards Bay.

“The SAPS calls for responsible social media reporting and for users to verify information before sharing.

“No raid was undertaken by any unit.”

Myeni died in 2024 after battling cancer. She served on the SAA board from 2009 until 2017, while Jacob Zuma was president, and was its chair for the last five of those years. Her role at SAA was marred by fraud and corruption allegations stemming from the commission of inquiry into state capture and she was said to have been instrumental in the crippling of the airline. She allegedly received R300,000 from Bosasa, supposedly for the Jacob Zuma Foundation.

TimesLIVE

