Outrage as girls barred from school over braids

Hair-raising incident at Booysen Park High in Gqeberha triggers anger, consternation

By Faith Mtwana - 25 July 2025

A twisted situation unfolded at a Gqeberha school on Thursday after dozens of pupils were barred from entering the premises, allegedly for wearing braided hairstyles. 

Irate parents and community members said the affected pupils, from Booysen Park High School in the city’s northern areas, were ordered to leave because their braids were too long. Most of the girls then decided to return home...

