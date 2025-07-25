News

South Africa to get $475m loan from African Development Bank

By Alexander Winning - 25 July 2025
The financing follows a $1.5bn loan agreement signed last month with the World Bank to overhaul transport and energy infrastructure. File photo.
South Africa has signed a $474.6m (R8.3-trillion) loan agreement with the African Development Bank to help finance infrastructure and clean energy plans, National Treasury said on Thursday.

Treasury said the loan offered concessional terms, including a three-year grace period. It gave the interest rate as the daily secured overnight financing rate plus 1.22%.

The financing follows a $1.5bn (R26.4bn) loan agreement signed last month with the World Bank to overhaul transport and energy infrastructure.

