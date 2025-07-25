News

This shack cost Knysna municipality R100k

By Siphokazi Myobe - 25 July 2025

Tempers flared in Knysna when the national human settlements committee met angry residents during an oversight inspection of temporary zinc housing units — some costing more than R100,000. 

The unit is 36m² and comes with sanitation and electricity...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Just one Gupta property finds a buyer at Saxonwold auction
A lawyer you’ll actually like: Adrian Dommisse is the startup world’s best-kept ...

Most Read