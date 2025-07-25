This shack cost Knysna municipality R100k
Tempers flared in Knysna when the national human settlements committee met angry residents during an oversight inspection of temporary zinc housing units — some costing more than R100,000.
The unit is 36m² and comes with sanitation and electricity...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.