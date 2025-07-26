Drakensberg boys and Eastern Cape children’s choirs to unite in soaring harmony
In addition to breathtaking views, majestic wildlife and tranquil settings, the Eastern Cape and the Drakensberg region will share one more thing, namely a stage, as two of SA’s most captivating choirs are set to unite for a soul-stirring showcase.
The world-renowned Drakensberg Boys Choir will join forces with the Eastern Cape Children’s Choir at the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex on August 1 and 2. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.