Metro offers debt lifeline for accounts in arrears

Cash-strapped businesses and residents in Nelson Mandela Bay who are drowning in municipal debt have just been thrown a lifeline — a new amnesty deal that could see half their overdue bill wiped out if they settle the balance within a year.
The municipality has launched a programme to write off 50% of debts on all residential and business accounts that are in arrears, offering much-needed breathing room.
The application for the revenue enhancement programme opened on July 1 and will close on September 30.
Debt within the last 24 months will be considered and they must pay 2.5% of their remaining balance upfront.
The rest must be cleared within 12 months, in monthly instalments.
Those unable to meet the payment terms within the stipulated period would no longer qualify for the amnesty, and their accounts would instead be handled through the municipality’s standard credit control procedures.
It is open to residential, business and registered NPOs accounts.
Budget and treasury political head Khanya Ngqisha said this was not a handout, but a one-off deal designed to help residents recover.
Council approved the programme in June.
It does not extend to government entities, municipal employees and councillors.
As of June, the government owed the metro R23.5m while metro departments owed R1m.
He said some residents owed about R1 million — a situation that should never have been allowed.
“This is a lifeline, and those people must thank us because this was a political decision deliberately taken to benefit residents.
“The programme also brings relief to hundreds of small businesses, particularly in township and peri-urban areas, who form the backbone of the local economy but have been crippled by municipal debt.
“This programme is more than just a financial intervention.
“It is an opportunity to rebuild trust between the municipality and its people,” he said.
The metro has set a target of reaching an 80% collection rate. In June, the rate was 72.6%, up from 69.9% in February.
Debtor management and suspension of services manager Joel Swartz said the lower-value property segment was hardest hit.
“There is a slight increase in performance. However, the rate at which the debt book is increasing vs the rate at which we can increase our revenue flow is where our problem is,” he said.
He said revenue collection in the municipality faced several challenges.
This included a decrease in the number of ATTP re-registrations and access to municipal meters.
“Access to our meters remains a problem, as well as non-responsive customers.
“Many residents are tampering with electricity, and that has directly had an impact on the financial sustainability of the institution.
“The rapid debt increase of the debt book was also due to the punitive water tariffs, an unintended consequence of the drought period we were in, and that led to lingering debt in our books, which we have seen in unaffordable,” said Swartz.
For the 2024/2025 financial year, the council opted to remove the punitive Part C water tariff after the relaxation of the drought regulations.
To apply, households must submit a copy of their ID, a payslip, and three months’ bank statements.
Business account holders must provide a letter of authority, the ID of the authorised person handling the financial arrangement, a one-month bank statement, and their latest audited financial statements.
“It is a requirement of our credit control credit policy for specific financial information to be provided by a customer that concludes an arrangement."
