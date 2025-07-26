Rev Heidi Petersen leads the way as first woman chair of UCCSA’s SA Synod
In the evolving narrative of the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa (UCCSA), a powerful new chapter has been written — one defined by courage, consistency, and the wisdom of a woman.
Reverend Heidi Petersen became the newly elected and first female chair of the SA Synod during their recent conference at the Congregational Church of Queensburgh in KwaZulu-Natal...
