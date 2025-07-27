Fourth suspect arrested in double murder of Gqeberha mom and teen
A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with the double murder of a Collegiate Girls’ High School pupil and her mother.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said a 31-year-old man was arrested on Saturday in New Brighton on charges of murder and conspiracy to murder in connection with the double murder case...
