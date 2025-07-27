Judge applauds reopening of apartheid inquests
Nambitha Dambuza says judicial inquiries key to reveal web of ‘collusion or lack of will’ behind apartheid killings
Acting justice of the Constitutional Court, Nambitha Dambuza, believes the reopening of inquests into half a dozen prominent anti-apartheid activists will have far reaching benefits beyond the bereaved families of the victims.
Delivering the Griffiths and Victoria Mxenge memorial lecture at Nelson Mandela University on Thursday evening, Dambuza said the inquests into the deaths of Chief Albert Luthuli, Ahmed Timol, Abdullah Haron, the Cradock Four and the Mxenges were of great value to SA as a whole...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.