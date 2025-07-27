News

Judge applauds reopening of apartheid inquests

Nambitha Dambuza says judicial inquiries key to reveal web of ‘collusion or lack of will’ behind apartheid killings

Premium
By Guy Rogers - 27 July 2025

Acting justice of the Constitutional Court, Nambitha Dambuza, believes the reopening of inquests into half a dozen prominent anti-apartheid activists will have far reaching benefits beyond the bereaved families of the victims.

Delivering the Griffiths and Victoria Mxenge memorial lecture at Nelson Mandela University on Thursday evening, Dambuza said the inquests into the deaths of Chief Albert Luthuli, Ahmed Timol, Abdullah Haron, the Cradock Four and the Mxenges were of great value to SA as a whole...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Just one Gupta property finds a buyer at Saxonwold auction
A lawyer you’ll actually like: Adrian Dommisse is the startup world’s best-kept ...

Most Read