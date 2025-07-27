Limpopo man arrested for allegedly killing baby girl and injuring mother with pickup van

A 35-year-old Limpopo man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 13-month-old baby girl and the injury of her mother who were run over by a pickup van.
Provincial police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the incident happened on Friday at about 8pm.
He said the woman and the man — her ex-boyfriend — allegedly had a heated argument while she was waiting with her baby for a taxi to take them to Segopye village, outside Polokwane.
“A taxi arrived and she and her baby boarded. On the way, the taxi driver apparently informed her that a pickup van was following the taxi.
“They [mother and child] alighted at Marothi (Makwalaneng) and her ex-boyfriend allegedly drove over them at high speed,” Ledwaba said.
The woman and child were taken to hospital where the little girl died.
The mother sustained injuries to her legs.
The man is expected to appear in the Makweng magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of murder and attempted murder.
