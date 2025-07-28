A step in the right direction — from unemployed to shoe business owner
After dropping out of college and faced with the reality of unemployment a Motherwell man decided to pull up his socks and use his skill to start a shoe business.
And since 2013, Masibulele Matshaya, the co-founder of Bambanani Fresh Art, has successfully built the business, together with three friends, through meticulously crafting their original leather shoes and development of their business plan...
