News Editors Choice
Bantu Holomisa honoured for his leadership as he celebrates his 70th birthday
Veteran politician and former Transkei military general Bantu Holomisa celebrated his 70th birthday at the weekend in a night of glitz, glam and a trip down memory lane.
The country’s political elite, including former president Thabo Mbeki, gathered at the Inanda Club in Sandton to celebrate him alongside deputy ministers Mondli Gungubele and Nonceba Mhlauli, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and parliament portfolio chairperson Khusela Diko...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.