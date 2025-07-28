NMU seminar focuses and all aspects of keeping women safe
More than 100 Gqeberha businesswomen and Nelson Mandela University (NMU) staff explored everything from cyber scams to personal safety during the aptly named SecureHER seminar hosted at the university’s Business School.
The seminar aimed to equip women with the tools to protect themselves in several spheres of life by highlighting the risks women face both in reality and online, as well as developing the skills required to overcome them...
