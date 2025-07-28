Reading fan starts book club — at age 6
Oneeka Mateza and friends gather at West End library to share their passion
Despite not being able to read during her first visit to a local library two years ago, a love for books has since seen a six-year-old Bloemendal girl start her own book club to share a world of wonder with her peers.
Oneeka Mateza is the founder of Oneeka’s Book Club. It aims to improve literacy levels in the area and develop the cognitive processes involved in reading...
