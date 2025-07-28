News

WATCH | Closing arguments in Tiffany Meek's bail hearing

By TimesLIVE - 28 July 2025

Courtesy of SABC

Lawyers for Tiffany Meek, the woman accused of killing her 11-year-old son Jayden-Lee, are on Monday tabling the closing arguments for her bail application.

Meek, 31, from Fleurhof, faces charges of murder, crimen injuria, attempting to defeat or obstruct the course of justice and defeating or obstructing the administration of justice.

