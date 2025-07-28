Why mayor has shown MBDA the red card
Stadium management agreement terminated due to lack of accountability, Lobishe says
Mayor Babalwa Lobishe has slammed the city’s development agency for a lack of accountability, saying it is reason enough to yank away control of the multimillion-rand Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
Lobishe accused the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) of failing to bring its yearly reports to the council...
