Bay’s desperate dash for grant funding
Acting mayor Van Niekerk writes to minister urging her to approve business plans so funds can be released
Over the past 13 years, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has forfeited more than R1.3bn in grant funding by failing to spend the money on time — and once again, the city faces the looming threat of losing critical financial support.
Desperate for grant funding to be paid into the city’s account, acting mayor Gary van Niekerk has written to human settlements minister Thembi Simelane, urging her to approve the business plans for two grants to expedite the transfer of funds...
