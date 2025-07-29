Chilling development in double murder case
Man arrested in connection with Walmer shootings previously accused of killing eight people in Kwazakhele
In a new twist in the double murder case of a mother and daughter who were gunned down in Gqeberha, a man arrested at the weekend has emerged as a suspect with a disturbing history.
The breakthrough has been cautiously welcomed by the grieving family but it has brought little peace to their shattered lives. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.