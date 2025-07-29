News

Chilling development in double murder case

Man arrested in connection with Walmer shootings previously accused of killing eight people in Kwazakhele

By Simtembile Mgidi and Kathryn Kimberley - 29 July 2025

In a new twist in the double murder case of a mother and daughter who were gunned down in Gqeberha, a man arrested at the weekend has emerged as a suspect with a disturbing history.

The breakthrough has been cautiously welcomed by the grieving family but it has brought little peace to their shattered lives. ..

