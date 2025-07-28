A former municipal manager at Umzimkhulu local municipality has been rearrested in connection with the murder of former ANCYL secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa.
The 55-year-old official was arrested on Monday in Malvern in Durban.
He was previously arrested in 2018 with the late mayor of Harry Gwala district municipality, a businessman Mbulelo Mpofana, two former police officers Sbonelo Myeza and Mlungisi Ncalane, and Sibusiso Ncengwa.
The former municipal manager is expected to appear in Umzimkhulu magistrate’s court on Tuesday.
Ncengwa, a self-confessed hitman, has since been sentenced for Magaqa's murder.
He was sentenced to 25 years for conspiracy to commit murder, 25 years for murder, 15 years for three counts of attempted murder, nine years for malicious damage to property, 10 years for unlawful possession of a firearm and one year for possession of ammunition. The sentences are to run concurrently.
Ncengwa was already serving 95 years in prison for armed robbery convictions.
At the time of his murder, Magaqa was attached to the Umzimkhulu local municipality. He was shot dead while two other councillors survived the hit.
The police political killings task team took over the case in July 2018 after the formation of the unit. Within a month, the first hitman, Ncengwa, was arrested by the team.
Three other co-accused — Myeza, Mpofana and Ncalane — were charged with conspiracy to murder, murder, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and malicious damage to property.
Ncalane has been declared unfit to stand trial after two psychiatric reports revealed he was mentally ill. He is a patient at Fort Napier Hospital in Pietermaritzburg. The trial of the other two suspects is scheduled for October.
TimesLIVE
Former municipal manager arrested for Sindiso Magaqa's killing
Image: Foto24/Felix Dlangamandla
