Frustrated Makhanda residents claim vacant municipal land to build homes

Frustrated by years of empty promises and stalled housing developments, hundreds of Makhanda residents have taken matters into their own hands, illegally demarcating vacant municipal land for their own use.
Residents blocked the N2 towards Qonce and the R67 that runs along the demarcated area on Sunday and Monday, burning barricades made of tyres and debris.
The Makana municipality was preparing to file a court application to interdict the residents from occupying the land zoned for commercial use.
Police used stun grenades to disperse residents who had gathered on the field that runs along the R67 on Sunday and again on Monday to ease traffic congestion.
The protesters then moved to Joza township where they blocked intersections of taxi routes until early evening on Monday.
On Sunday, hundreds of residents gathered on the field known as eGolfini [old golf course] on the R67 and demarcated the land using poles, sticks, rocks and building material.
For many years, the land has been used for initiation schools for Xhosa boys transitioning into manhood.
Dozens of cars lined up along the road behind Extension 5 and the Eluxolweni communities when the drama took place.
Community leader Simphiwe Mdluli said elderly people and the majority of the working class in Makhanda lived in back yards or were renting because they did not qualify for bonds.
“There is no new housing project on the cards, while the municipality has previously promised to commence with phase two of the old Extension 10 housing development,” he said.
“It’s been years with nothing being said, hence the community identified unused land for occupation while they wait for the municipality because we are tired of this incompetent municipality.”
Mdluli said elderly people had joined the cause because during the first phase of the Extension 10 development, people who did not qualify allegedly got houses and more than one person in one family had benefited.
“If you checked title deeds in Extension 10 you’d find that one person [allegedly] owns three houses and this is why we can’t discuss this any further but just want land so we can erect our structures.”
Mdluli said the community would make Makhanda ungovernable until their concerns were addressed.
An Extension 5 resident, who did not want to be named, said an informal settlement near bond houses was a disaster waiting to happen.
“I know many people who are understandably desperate for houses will disagree with this but we can’t be paying millions for our houses and live next to an informal settlement; this will devalue our properties,” the resident said.
“Looking at socioeconomic conditions of this town and the high unemployment rate, a combination of a community of haves and have-nots will develop and that will lead to violence, crime and intolerance.
“The municipality is correct to stop it but it has a responsibility to hear the people and come up with a solution for their valid complaints.”
Municipal spokesperson Anele Mjekula confirmed they were preparing court documents in a bid to interdict any land grabs in the city.
Mjekula said mayor Yandiswa Vara had visited the scene on Sunday to explain why informal structures could not be built.
“The mayor explained that the land they wanted to occupy had been earmarked for business developments and that they were not allowed to build there,” Mjekula said.
“Despite the explanation, residents insisted that they would forcefully build houses on the land.
“Among the issues raised during the meeting in support of the illegal land occupation were the lack of housing developments for local people.
“In an attempt to de-escalate the situation, the residents were advised to form a committee which would formally engage with the municipality on the way forward regarding the need for housing developments.”
Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said they were working with traffic officers to monitor the situation.
“Police can confirm that they are investigating a case of contravention of the prevention of illegal eviction from an Unlawful Occupation of Land Act 19 of 1998, and with a possibility of an additional charge of contempt of court at the later stage, after the Makana municipality opened a case on Sunday afternoon.
“Police have activated members from Public Order Policing to monitor the situation.”
The Herald
Frustrated Makhanda residents claim vacant municipal land to build homes
Image: Supplied
Frustrated by years of empty promises and stalled housing developments, hundreds of Makhanda residents have taken matters into their own hands, illegally demarcating vacant municipal land for their own use.
Residents blocked the N2 towards Qonce and the R67 that runs along the demarcated area on Sunday and Monday, burning barricades made of tyres and debris.
The Makana municipality was preparing to file a court application to interdict the residents from occupying the land zoned for commercial use.
Police used stun grenades to disperse residents who had gathered on the field that runs along the R67 on Sunday and again on Monday to ease traffic congestion.
The protesters then moved to Joza township where they blocked intersections of taxi routes until early evening on Monday.
On Sunday, hundreds of residents gathered on the field known as eGolfini [old golf course] on the R67 and demarcated the land using poles, sticks, rocks and building material.
For many years, the land has been used for initiation schools for Xhosa boys transitioning into manhood.
Dozens of cars lined up along the road behind Extension 5 and the Eluxolweni communities when the drama took place.
Community leader Simphiwe Mdluli said elderly people and the majority of the working class in Makhanda lived in back yards or were renting because they did not qualify for bonds.
“There is no new housing project on the cards, while the municipality has previously promised to commence with phase two of the old Extension 10 housing development,” he said.
“It’s been years with nothing being said, hence the community identified unused land for occupation while they wait for the municipality because we are tired of this incompetent municipality.”
Mdluli said elderly people had joined the cause because during the first phase of the Extension 10 development, people who did not qualify allegedly got houses and more than one person in one family had benefited.
“If you checked title deeds in Extension 10 you’d find that one person [allegedly] owns three houses and this is why we can’t discuss this any further but just want land so we can erect our structures.”
Mdluli said the community would make Makhanda ungovernable until their concerns were addressed.
An Extension 5 resident, who did not want to be named, said an informal settlement near bond houses was a disaster waiting to happen.
“I know many people who are understandably desperate for houses will disagree with this but we can’t be paying millions for our houses and live next to an informal settlement; this will devalue our properties,” the resident said.
“Looking at socioeconomic conditions of this town and the high unemployment rate, a combination of a community of haves and have-nots will develop and that will lead to violence, crime and intolerance.
“The municipality is correct to stop it but it has a responsibility to hear the people and come up with a solution for their valid complaints.”
Municipal spokesperson Anele Mjekula confirmed they were preparing court documents in a bid to interdict any land grabs in the city.
Mjekula said mayor Yandiswa Vara had visited the scene on Sunday to explain why informal structures could not be built.
“The mayor explained that the land they wanted to occupy had been earmarked for business developments and that they were not allowed to build there,” Mjekula said.
“Despite the explanation, residents insisted that they would forcefully build houses on the land.
“Among the issues raised during the meeting in support of the illegal land occupation were the lack of housing developments for local people.
“In an attempt to de-escalate the situation, the residents were advised to form a committee which would formally engage with the municipality on the way forward regarding the need for housing developments.”
Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said they were working with traffic officers to monitor the situation.
“Police can confirm that they are investigating a case of contravention of the prevention of illegal eviction from an Unlawful Occupation of Land Act 19 of 1998, and with a possibility of an additional charge of contempt of court at the later stage, after the Makana municipality opened a case on Sunday afternoon.
“Police have activated members from Public Order Policing to monitor the situation.”
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News