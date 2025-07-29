Gqeberha, Palestinian artists unite on stage

The Athenaeum in Gqeberha pulsed with vibrant energy recently when a chorus of voices, movement and music filled the historic venue.
NDILAPHA! — Finding My Place in the World, was a powerful youth-led performance and exhibition showcasing the creative outcome of a unique two-week exchange between the Palestinian Circus School and Masifunde’s Academy of Creativity.
Bringing together 40 young artists from SA and Palestine, the project invited participants to explore themes of identity, belonging and shared experience through circus, theatre, music and visual arts.
During just 10 days, the group — many of whom had never travelled outside their communities — broke through language and cultural barriers to co-create a deeply personal and political showcase.
“Now I can say that everything is possible when you work things out together,” a 17-year-old participant from Walmer said, reflecting on the collaborative journey which saw teens from vastly different worlds becoming co-performers and friends.
For another 17-year-old, from Ramallah, the exchange was both a revelation and a mirror.
“I already knew that people on the other side of the world lived differently from me,” the teenager said.
“But now I also got to see how similar we all are.
“I realised that I can relate to SA youth in so many ways.”
Their final performance was a dazzling fusion of physical theatre, circus skills, choir music and spoken word, backed by an exhibition of visual artworks created during the exchange.
Together they offered raw, honest insights into the way young people are navigating their worlds — marked by conflict, inequality, resilience and hope.
“I realised the world isn’t black and white, it’s colourful — you just need to find the perfect shade,” a 16-year-old participant from Palestine said.
Another, aged 17, said: “When we finished the show I felt so proud of us.”
Beyond the stage, the young artists built relationships grounded in mutual respect and curiosity.
Daily rehearsals were punctuated with shared meals, storytelling sessions and open discussions which helped dismantle assumptions and build empathy.
“It was a rich human experience which brought together young people from different backgrounds to learn from one another,” Gaza-born facilitator and artist Al Arab Almoughanni said.
“The shared activities and open discussions helped build strong relationships based on respect and appreciation.”
At its heart, NDILAPHA! — which means “I am here” in isiXhosa — became a declaration of presence and purpose.
It was less about performance and more about connection, healing and finding one’s place in a complicated world.
The initiative was made possible through support from Masifunde Learner Development, the Palestinian Circus School, and the Civil Peace Service of the GIZ, funded by the German ministry for economic co-operation and development.
In a time when borders, both literal and figurative, continue to divide, NDILAPHA! stood as a bold reminder of what is possible when young people come together to listen, learn and create.
Gqeberha, Palestinian artists unite on stage
