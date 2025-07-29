News

Not all happy with planned move of home affairs to Baywest

Department defends relocation, but many residents say it will make access more difficult

Premium
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 29 July 2025

Plans are under way to relocate Gqeberha’s main home affairs office from North End to Baywest Mall.

This move mirrors the relocation of the Fleet Street home affairs branch in East London to Hemingways Mall...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

The Herald #FORYOU
Trump sets 10 or 12-day deadline for Russia on war with Ukraine | REUTERS

Most Read