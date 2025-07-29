News

Tensions boil over as Makhanda residents walk out of meeting with mayor

By Andisa Bonani - 29 July 2025

A meeting between Makhanda residents and mayor Yandiswa Vara collapsed on Tuesday after both parties failed to reach an agreement over the occupation of a parcel of land along the R67.

The meeting was at the Indoor Sport Centre in Extension 6, metres away from the parcel of land...

