ANC Tshwane co-ordinator George Matjila has handed himself in to police after an assault case was laid against him about three weeks ago.
TimesLIVE has reliably learnt that Matjila arrived at Sunnyside police station on Wednesday morning.
It is unclear at this stage when he will appear at the magistrate's court for a bail application.
A Centurion branch co-ordinator has accused Matjila of slapping him on the mouth at the ANC offices in Arcadia, Pretoria.
Mogomotsi Masilo alleged that he was slapped with the back of the hand by Matjila after he challenged him about referring to ANC members as “boys”.
Matjila denied the claim when contacted by the Sunday Times more than a week ago.
This is a developing story.
ANC Tshwane boss George Matjila arrested for assault
Matjila handed himself in to Sunnyside police on Wednesday morning
