Claims of racism rock Bay TVET College

Students at Heath Park campus say lecturer has no regard for them and conducts her classes in isiXhosa

By Bryan Goliath - 30 July 2025

Tensions are boiling over at the Eastcape Midlands TVET College in Heath Park after a slew of racial complaints were levelled against a lecturer and the institution.

The lecturer has since been suspended and received a final written warning but the action has done little to appease irate students who claim their studies had suffered as a result of the alleged victimisation of predominantly coloured students...

