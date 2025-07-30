Evans has another go at securing bail
Vanessa murder accused files appeal in Gqeberha high court citing “flawed” process
Taking another shot at freedom, murder accused Gqeberha businessman Rob Evans is fighting to overturn a bail refusal he claims was based on speculation and flawed legal reasoning.
In court papers filed this week, lawyer Paul Roelofse took aim at magistrate Deidre Dickson, accusing her of ignoring key gaps in the state’s case and misclassifying the charge as Schedule 6 premeditated murder — a move that significantly raised the bar for securing bail...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.