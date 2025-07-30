A South African woman who suffered a spinal injury after a sustained assault by an American man last year has been found dead in a case of murder-suicide reported by Brazilian police.
Leigh-Anne McKenzie, 27, formerly from KwaZulu-Natal, was living in Houston, Texas. She had moved into the apartment of Ian Alexander Bruder Hay, who was ex-military.
He was arrested for an assault on her last year.
After being granted bail, he left for Brazil.
For reasons unknown, she joined him there on July 18.
A day later, she was dead.
Brazil's Polícia Civil do Paraná told KPRC 2 News they believe Hay shot and killed McKenzie, before taking his own life.
Click2Houston.com reported police found a 9mm pistol, ammunition, cocaine rocks, hundreds of syringes used for substance abuse, two magazines with extenders for 30 rounds each, a spiral magazine with a capacity of 50 rounds, six cellphones, two precision scales, a computer, a pocket knife, watches and jewellery inside Hay's apartment.
Ex KZN woman killed abroad by man charged with prior assault on her
Leigh-Anne McKenzie joined him in Brazil for reasons unknown, and a day later she was dead
Image: Leigh-Anne McKenzie via Facebook
McKenzie wrote about the assault on a GoFundMe page she started in December, seeking financial assistance while she recovered from her injuries.
Image: Leigh-Anne McKenzie via GoFundMe
“On October 31, I was assaulted, held captive, and threatened with death. This was done by the guy I was temporarily living with. He had told me numerous times that he was going to kill me. I suffered three spinal fractures as well as a laceration to my right temple. It did not end here. He continued to torture me ... I couldn't breathe and I had trouble walking. I was very confused and couldn't think clearly due to being hit in the face and head multiple times.
“I thought that I was not going to get out alive. He told me numerous times that he had no choice but to end my life as he knew that he would go to jail if I was able to leave and call the police.”
She said she was able to escape after he passed out on the floor with a rifle in his arms, allowing her to receive treatment in hospital on November 2.
