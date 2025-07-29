Husband in court for death of his school principal wife in 2022

The elderly mother of murdered schoolteacher Khanyisile Dhlomo, who was found stabbed to death at her Malvern home on September 4 2022, was relieved this week when police arrested her daughter's husband.

Khayelihle Dhlomo, 53, made a brief court appearance in the Durban magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

At the time of the murder Dhlomo said his wife had ended her own life.

“I want him [Dhlomo] behind bars and he should never ever be let off the hook,” she said.

She said her daughter's death had left the family traumatised and they were baffled by it because there was no forced entry into the couple's home.

“There was nothing else which we saw behind my daughter's lifeless body outside the house” she said.

She said before her daughter’s death, Dhlomo — who is deputy health minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo's nephew — shared plans to sell a property which was built by Khanyisile before they had met.

During a brief court appearance Dhlomo, who carried a shopping bag, stared straight ahead, avoiding the gaze of his wife's family members, some of whom carried handmade posters calling for bail to be denied.