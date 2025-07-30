Kings Beach in Gqeberha has been temporarily closed due to a sewage spill, the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality announced.
In a statement on Wednesday evening, the municipality said it was trying to identify where the spill was coming from.
"The teams from infrastructure and engineering and sanitation division are working hard to detect the origin of the spillage with the intention of fixing the cause," the statement reads.
"The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality would like to apologise for the inconvenience."
Kings Beach closed due to sewage spill
Image: Fredlin Adriaan
