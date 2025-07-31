Appointment of senior metro fleet official challenged
Complaint alleges letter addressed to successful candidate six days before selection committee made recommendation
An appointment letter for Nelson Mandela Bay’s fleet management deputy director, Mbulelo Velemani, was dated six days earlier than when the municipality’s selection committee formally made its recommendation in a recruitment report sent to the metro’s transport boss.
The anomaly is before the bargaining council, which is reviewing the selection process after a formal complaint by another official...
