Churches urge Ramaphosa and Mabuyane to secure trade deal with US
Almost 30 church leaders in the Eastern Cape sent a joint letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa and premier Oscar Mabuyane, urging them to secure a favourable deal with the US urgently to mitigate the potentially devastating impact of the expected tariffs on the region.
The new 30% tariff rate is expected to kick in on Friday unless a trade deal is struck...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.