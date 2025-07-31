News

Civic movement urges suspension of metro’s legal boss, alleging irregularities

By Nomazima Nkosi - 31 July 2025

The Mayibuye Civic Movement has called for the suspension of Nelson Mandela Bay’s legal services boss, Nobuntu Mpongwana, following a 2024 auditor-general report that flagged irregularities in the appointment and use of the city’s legal panel.

In a letter addressed to Bay acting mayor Gary van Niekerk on Wednesday, the movement’s founder, Tukelo Zumani, said that under Mpongwana’s leadership, the department had mismanaged millions in taxpayers’ funds...

