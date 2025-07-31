Cosatu calls for action to close gender pay gap
Cosatu has called for joint action to close the gender pay gap by 2035.
This is according to Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi, who was speaking on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in George...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.