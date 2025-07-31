Her teammate, Clyde, has been a part of his school’s robotics club since grade 8.
Eastern Cape pupils to show off their robotics skills in Panama
A pair of tech-savvy Eastern Cape teens are hoping to crack the code to success on the international stage after being selected to represent SA’s “Spring Bots” team competing at the First Global Robotics Challenge in Panama.
Amy Brown, from Uitenhage High School, and Clyde Snyder, from Paterson High School, have been chosen as the only provincial representatives for team SA as they travel to Panama City in October to compete from October 29 to November 1.
The robotics challenge is an Olympics-style, international robotics competition where teams from 190 countries compete to build and program robots.
Clyde and Amy, both 14-year-old grade 9 pupils, were chosen to be part of the national team after excelling at the regional competition in May.
Amy said she joined the school’s robotics club on a whim and quickly discovered a passion for the field.
“My friends told me about the new robotics class and I was curious, so I joined it.
“I am so grateful to the teachers who have taught me so much about technology and robotics.
“I am excited for the trip to Panama City and to experience a new country.
“My goal is to win the competition so that I can make my school and my country proud. I also want to encourage other young minds that anything is possible,” Amy said.
Her teammate, Clyde, has been a part of his school’s robotics club since grade 8.
“I enjoy learning how the robots are programmed and how they work.
“I am proud to represent my school and my country. To prepare, I have been doing mini challenges and learning more about robotics.
“I hope we do well and show more people that robotics is fun,” Clyde said.
The pair will travel to Johannesburg for two training sessions before they leave for Panama City.
Gary Hendricks, the robotics teacher at Uitenhage High School, said pupils had shown great interest in the activity.
“Amy has shown great potential. She has earned this opportunity through her determination and willingness to learn.”
Paterson High School principal Rose de Doncker said they had been monitoring Clyde’s progress since grade 8.
“It is so amazing to see a child from our community achieve something so big.
“He has become a beacon of hope for us, and we are so proud.
“We can’t wait to see him fly high,” she said.
