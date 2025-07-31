Four accused of teenage girls’ murders to stand trial in regional court
The case against four men accused of raping and murdering two teenage girls and setting their bodies alight in KwaNobuhle has been transferred to a regional court ahead of trial.
They appeared briefly in the Kariega magistrate’s on Wednesday, where the matter was postponed to September 1 for further investigation and for transfer to the town’s regional court...
