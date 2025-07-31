News

Four accused of teenage girls’ murders to stand trial in regional court

Premium
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 31 July 2025

The case against four men accused of raping and murdering two teenage girls and setting their bodies alight in KwaNobuhle has been transferred to a regional court ahead of trial.

They appeared briefly in the Kariega magistrate’s on Wednesday, where the matter was postponed to September 1 for further investigation and for transfer to the town’s regional court...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep99 | Foton Miler, Chevrolet Trailblazer, Kia K2700, Toyota ...
Shooter in NYC skyscraper blamed NFL for brain injury, mayor says | REUTERS

Most Read