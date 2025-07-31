Gqeberha to host 2026 Lifesaving World Championships
Global event set to bring 6,000 competitors and delegates to city
The 2026 Lifesaving World Championships are heading to Gqeberha after Morocco was forced to pull out — and now the Bay is bracing for a huge international splash, with thousands of athletes from 75 countries set to touch down in the city.
The prestigious event will inject hundreds of millions of rand into the metro via direct spend alone and at the same time promote the city on a global stage...
