JUST IN | Gqeberha prosecutor dies after shooting in Young Park

By Herald Reporter - 31 July 2025
A prosecutor was shot dead at her home in Gqeberha
A Gqeberha prosecutor was shot at her house in Young Park on Thursday afternoon.

The prosecutor, who is based at the New Brighton court, died on her way to hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear.

This is a developing story.

