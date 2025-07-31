Maths and science programme at Nelson Mandela Bay schools reaps rewards
The R1.5m invested by Isuzu Motors SA to advance mathematics and physical science in schools in disadvantaged communities around Nelson Mandela Bay is starting to bear fruit, with all three schools showing marked improvements in both subjects.
This follows the relaunch of the three-year partnership in 2024 with Nelson Mandela University’s Govan Mbeki Mathematics Development Centre (GMMDC)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.