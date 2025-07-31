Nyaope and Rock worth about R280,000 seized in Hillbrow bust

The Johannesburg metro police department's (JMPD) tactical response unit and the undercover unit have seized drugs worth about R280,000 in Hillbrow.
The department carried out an operation on Wednesday after receiving a tip-off. An estimated R92,000 worth of Rock and R187,500 of Nyaope was confiscated.
JMPD chief of police commissioner Patrick Jaca said no arrests have been made so far; however, JMPD has launched a manhunt for those responsible for the operation.
“This operation is a testament to the JMPD's unwavering commitment to eradicating drug-related crime from our city,” Jaca said.
“We will continue to work tirelessly, using all available resources and intelligence to dismantle drug networks and bring offenders to justice. We urge community members to continue providing valuable information that assists us in these crucial efforts.”
Image: Supplied.
Public safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku, who was leading the operation, said the drugs were handed over to the police and the department would ensure they are destroyed to prevent them from getting back to the streets.
“This is one of the efforts the department is working on to get rid of the drugs,” Tshwaku said.
“We will follow up on this case, and we want to see where these drugs will be destroyed. We don’t want them on the streets. We’ve been followed by the scouts and the drug dealers to check if they recover or salvage these drugs. We are here to ensure they are safely secured.”
Tshwaku said the department is working towards establishing where the drugs are manufactured.
